What can we expect from this Mizzou Basketball roster?

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matt Watkins. There’s been a lot happening since we last talked Mizzou Hoops, and the guys bring you up to speed. There’s been a commitment, John Bol decommitting from Florida, and some other recruiting updates. Aside from that, the guys dig deep into what this roster may look like this coming season.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 03:45: Welcome to Dive Cuts! We’ve got Warkins here! And a lot has happened, so let’s get right to it.

03:45 - 10:45: Mizzou got a commitment from T.O. Barrett!

10:45 - 21:30: What’s going on with John Bol? And more recruiting news.

21:30 - 39:45: Mizzou’s roster.

39:45 - 53:20: Dennis Gates wants to be the best three-point shooting team.

