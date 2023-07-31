Best & Worst SEC Basketball offseasons with Blake Lovell

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Blake Lovell! That’s right, Blake joins the podcast from Southeastern 14 to talk all things SEC basketball. Which school has had the best off-season? How about the worst? Now just how GREAT is Dennis Gates?? Make sure you tune in to hear the discussion.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:30: Welcome to Dive Cuts! Season Six is about done. We have a special guest joining us today! We welcome Blake Lovell from 14 Southeastern.

01:30 - 04:50: Welcome, Blake Lovell!

04:50 - 24:35: Who has had the best offseason in the SEC?

24:35 - 39:50 Who has had the worst offseason in the SEC?

39:50 - 52:40: How GREAT is Dennis Gates?

52:40 - 55:00: Goodbye, Blake!

55:00 - END: Wrapping it up. Thanks for listening and be sure to subscribe and follow us on all of the platforms to stay up to date on all of Mizzou’s sporting news. Also, make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel where we will be posting recorded as well as live podcasts. MIZ!

