Discussing conference realignment with The Athletic’s C.J. Moore.

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling. With the recent news of conference realignment, we thought it would be a good time to bring in special guest C.J. Moore from The Athletic.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:30: Welcome to Dive Cuts! There’s a lot happening in the college sports world. So, today, we welcome special guest C.J. Moore of The Athletic! But first, some quick updates.

01:30 - 04:10: Welcome CJ!

04:10 - 36:30: Let’a get into it. Conference realignment is out of control. How will this impact student athletes? What does it mean for college sports?

36:30 - 37:30: Sam’s final thoughts.

37:30 - END: Wrapping it up. Thanks for listening and be sure to subscribe and follow us on all of the platforms to stay up to date on all of Mizzou’s sporting news. Also, make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel where we will be posting recorded as well as live podcasts. MIZ!

To subscribe to Rock M Radio on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, click HERE!

If you prefer to stream your podcasts, click HERE or check it out below.

Rock M Nation is also on Spotify as well! Click HERE if you like your podcasts on Spotify!

You can follow the members of today’s show on Twitter @SamTSnelling & @CJMooreHoops.

Have a question for one of our podcasts? Leave a 5-star review with your question and that show just might answer it in an upcoming episode!

Do you like Rock M Radio? Drop us a review and be sure to subscribe to Rock M Radio on your preferred podcasting platform. And be sure to follow @RockMNation and @RockMRadio on Twitter as well as our YouTube Channel.