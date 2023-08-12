Bill Connelly talks Mizzou & conference realignment with Rock M Radio.

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Dive Cuts. This is a special episode of BTBS with Sam Snelling and special guest, Rock M Nation founder and current ESPN writer, Bill Connelly. Bill and Sam discuss conference realignment’s impact on college football, the future of the PAC-12, the Big Ten and Twelve, and more. Also, is Mizzou safe where they are now?

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:15: Welcome to Dive Cuts! Let’s talk some Mizzou Sports!

01:15 - 03:20: We have a very special guest joining us! Welcome Rock M Nation founder Bill Connelly!

03:20 - 11:00: The PAC 12 is toast.

11:00 - 16:30: The new Big ??Ten??

16:30 - 18:45: The new Big ??Twelve??

18:45 - 26:50: The Endgame.

26:50 - 34:25: What about Missouri?

34:25 - 40:30: Bill’s final thoughts.

40:30 - END: Wrapping it up. Thanks for listening and be sure to subscribe and follow us on all of the platforms to stay up to date on all of Mizzou’s sporting news. Also, make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel where we will be posting recorded as well as live podcasts. MIZ!

To subscribe to Rock M Radio on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, click HERE!

If you prefer to stream your podcasts, click HERE or check it out below.

Rock M Nation is also on Spotify as well! Click HERE if you like your podcasts on Spotify!

You can follow the members of today’s show on Twitter @SamTSnelling & @ESPN_BillC.

Have a question for one of our podcasts? Leave a 5-star review with your question and that show just might answer it in an upcoming episode!

Do you like Rock M Radio? Drop us a review and be sure to subscribe to Rock M Radio on your preferred podcasting platform. And be sure to follow @RockMNation and @RockMRadio on Twitter as well as our YouTube Channel.