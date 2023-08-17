Momentum is building for Missouri Football.

Welcome back, Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. After a huge commitment from Williams Nwaneri, Eli Drinkwitz shifts his focus to even more talent. Missouri football recruiting is absolutely hot, with a little thanks to name, image and likeness. NIL has leveled the playing field for recruiting. So, can it bring more parity to college football? Finally, some camp updates. Let’s get ready for a wild season.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 02:30: What a time to be a Mizzou Sports fan! We love it. Let’s talk about Mizzou Football!

02:30 - 12:00: Let’s get right into it. Nwaneri commits to Mizzou. This is huge.

12:00 - 16:30: Mizzou might be cool to commit to now!

16:30 - 22:10: Thank you, NIL. The recruiting landscape is changing a bit. And it just might impact college football for the better.

22:10 - 27:00: Missouri Football recruiting is on fire.

27:00 - 33:40: There is potential in 2023.

33:40 - 42:15: Offensive line updates.

42:15 - END: That’s the show for today! If you don’t already subscribe to our channel, we would love to have you as a regular listener. Also, be sure to follow us on all of our social channels, like our YouTube channel! MIZ!

