Before the Box Score LIVE! Previewing Mizzou Football versus South Dakota

Welcome Tiger Fans to a special LIVE episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. We’re two days away from kickoff on the 2023 Mizzou Football season so what better time to get on the ol’ YouTube box and talk about it.

Sign up with MyBookie by using the code Mizzou23 and following the link to receive your welcome bonus -> https://mybookie.website/RockMRadio

To subscribe to Rock M Radio on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, click HERE!

If you prefer to stream your podcasts, click HERE or check it out below.

Click HERE if you like your podcasts on Spotify!

You can follow members of today’s show on Twitter @NateGEdwards and @BKSportsTalk.

Have a question for one of our podcasts? Leave a 5-star review with your question and that show just might answer it in an upcoming episode!

Do you like Rock M Radio? Drop us a Review and be sure to subscribe to Rock M Radio on your preferred podcasting platform. Be sure to follow @RockMNation and @RockMRadio on Twitter. And if you don’t already, head on over to our YouTube channel and click that subscribe button!