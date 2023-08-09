Mizzou Football recruiting is red hot. Conference realignment is not. Let’s talk.

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. We are beginning a brand new season with plenty to talk about. Mizzou is in the hunt for the top two 2024 football recruits, thanks to the help from a little known fact about Missouri’s NIL law. Drinkwitz is about to have the deepest team he’s had here at Mizzou. And the conference realignment currently happening needs to be given a deep dive.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:30: Welcome to Before the Box Score! We are beginning a new season with lots to talk about regarding Mizzou Football. Let’s get it.

01:30 - 09:00: Thanks to Missouri’s NIL law, Mizzou could land some big time commitments.

09:00 - 16:30: Eli is making legit progress in recruiting at Missouri.

16:30 - 18:40: This is Drink’s deepest team?

18:40 - 29:30: Guys have numbers! Let’s talk about the meaning of that.

29:30 - 50:10: Let’s talk about college football expansion and conference realignment.

50:10 - 55:45: What would be the ideal custom college football conference for Mizzou?

55:45 - END: That’s the show for today! If you don’t already subscribe to our channel, we would love to have you as a regular listener. Also, be sure to follow us on all of our social channels, like our YouTube channel! MIZ!

To subscribe to Rock M Radio on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, click HERE!

If you prefer to stream your podcasts, click HERE or check it out below.

Click HERE if you like your podcasts on Spotify!

You can follow members of today’s show on Twitter @NateGEdwards and @BKSportsTalk.

Have a question for one of our podcasts? Leave a 5 star review with your question and that show just might answer it in an upcoming episode!

Do you like Rock M Radio? Drop us a Review and be sure to subscribe to Rock M Radio on your preferred podcasting platform. Be sure to follow @RockMNation and @RockMRadio on Twitter. And if you don’t already, head on over to our YouTube channel and click that subscribe button!