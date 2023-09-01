Breaking down Missouri’s win over South Dakota.

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Aaron Dryden. Well, Missouri came away with the win! The QB battle wasn’t what we expected and often left more questions than answers. The defense looked great. And what’s going on with Harrison Mevis? All of this and more is discussed as the guys break down Mizzou’s opening week win.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 02:00: Welcome to Before the Box Score! Well, Mizzou won! We have got Aaron Dryden and Nate Edwards here to bring you the recap.

02:00 - 08:00: The QB battle. Is it fair?

08:00 - 10:30: The offensive line wasn’t bad!

10:30 - 13:40: Defensive ends.

13:40 - 21:25: What in the heck is going on with Harrison Mevis??

21:25 - 24:00: Defense looked great!

24:00 - 30:15: Final thoughts.

