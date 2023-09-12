Let’s talk about Eli Drinkwitz

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley! Well, it is time we have a lengthy discussion about Eli Drinkwitz. Also discussed is the defense, Luther Burden, Brady Cook, and more.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 02:10: Well, it is time to talk Missouri Football on Before the Box Score.

02:10 - 04:30: Why should we freak out?

04:30 - 16:50: Let’s talk about Eli.

16:50 - 25:50: Is this team better than last year?

25:50 - 30:45: Playing time.

30:45 - 32:45: Luther Burden is good.

32:45 - 35:17: The defense is good.

35:17 - 45:15: Brady Cook.

45:15 - 49:30: The SEC stinks.

49:30 - END: That’s the show for today! If you don’t already subscribe to our channel, we would love to have you as a regular listener. Also, be sure to follow us on all of our social channels, like our YouTube channel! MIZ!

