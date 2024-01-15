At what point does Mizzou start building for next year?

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Matt Harris and Matt Watkins! That’s right, the Matt episode you’ve all been waiting for! Well it hasn’t been pretty for Mizzou that past couple games. So, what’s going on? At what point in the season do you start thinking about next year? Those questions and more are discussed.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 02:05: Welcome to Dive Cuts! Let’s talk some Mizzou Hoops with the Matts.

02:05 - 11:00: Recent losses to South Carolina and Georgia. Oh, and Kentucky.

11:00 - 19:00: Struggles.

19:00 - 23:30: Last season vs this season.

23:30 - 28:30: 0-3 in SEC play and a tough week ahead.

28:30 - 38:00: When will a switch in thought happen?

38:00 - 42:00: Let’s not forget about Sean, Nick and Noah.

42:00 - 53:00: Who might come back next year?

53:00 - 59:00: What does Mizzou need from the portal?

59:00 - 01:01:50: Rebuilds are normal!

