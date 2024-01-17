Missouri’s continued search for a defensive coordinator

Welcome back to another episode of Before the Box Score! Today we have got Josh Matejka, Adeen Rao, and Quentin Corpuel on the pod. The guys recap this past week which included the departure of Kevin Peoples. So, who will be Missouri’s next defensive coordinator? Following coordinator talk, the guys discuss the incoming defensive line group as well as newcomers we are excited to see hit the field this spring.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 03:00: Welcome to Before the Box Score! Today we have got Josh Matejka, Adeen Rao, and Quentin Corpuel. Let’s chat some Mizzou Football.

03:00 - 06:45: The loss of Peoples.

06:45 - 12:00: Who will be Mizzou’s next defensive coordinator?

12:00 - 17:00: DC candidates.

17:00 - 23:30: College football coaching is chaotic right now.

23:30 - 29:30: How does Eli navigate this offseason with no DC yet?

29:30 - 36:15: Missouri’s returning defensive line.

36:15 - 43:00: Newcomers we are excited to see.

