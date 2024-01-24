Talking potential defensive coordinators and Mizzou’s 2024 defense

Welcome back to another episode of Before the Box Score! Today we welcome one of the newest additions to the Rock M Nation Team, Nathan Hurst! Nathan and Nate get you up to date on all things Mizzou football. Today the guys discuss the defensive coordinator opening, who they’re excited to see hit the field on defense, and more.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:00: Welcome to Before the Box Score! Today we welcome Nathan Hurst! Nathan is one of the newest Rock M Nation contributors, so give him a follow and make him feel welcome.

01:00 - 11:30: Let’s get to know Nathan before we kick things off!

11:30 - 31:30: Mizzou’s defensive coordinator opening. We talk Blake Baker, DJ Smith, and where the search is at.

31:30 - 37:30: Who are we excited to see play on the defense?

37:30 - 44:30: The defense as a whole. Will it be any good?

44:30 - 50:15: Where does the 2023 season rank in Mizzou Football history?

50:15 - END: That’s the show for today! If you don’t already subscribe to our channel, we would love to have you as a regular listener. Also, be sure to follow us on all of our social channels, like our YouTube channel! MIZ!

