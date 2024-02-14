Who comes back and who Mizzou targets in the portal next season

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Matt Harris and Matt Watkins! With not much to talk about with this current team, the Matt’s get together to discuss which freshmen will come back, who might hit the portal, and who Dennis Gates might target this upcoming offseason.

Help support Mizzou student athletes by buying our Mizzou Football bowl shirt HERE! A portion of all purchases goes towards Mizzou’s NIL collective.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 05:00: Welcome to Dive Cuts! Mizzou basketball time with the Matts.

05:00 - 14:00: The freshmen.

14:00 - 27:30: Why should guys stick around for next year?

27:30 - 32:10: How many openings can we expect after this season?

32:10 - 42:30: Portal thoughts.

42:30 - 52:15: How much can players get transferring in to a high major?

52:15 - 01:10:00: Finding the right players in the portal.

01:10:00 - END: Thanks for listening and be sure to subscribe and follow us on all the platforms to stay up to date on all of Mizzou’s sporting news. Also, make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel where we will be posting recorded and live podcasts. MIZ!

To subscribe to Rock M Radio on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, click HERE!

If you prefer to stream your podcasts, click HERE or check it out below. Rock M Nation is also on Spotify as well! Click HERE if you like your podcasts on Spotify!

You can follow the members of Today’s show on Twitter @MattJHarris85 & @DataMizzou.

Have a question for one of our podcasts? Leave a 5-star review with your question and the show just might answer it in an upcoming episode!

Do you like Rock M Radio? Drop us a review and be sure to subscribe to Rock M Radio on your preferred podcasting platform. And be sure to follow @RockMNation and @RockMRadio on Twitter as well as our YouTube Channel.