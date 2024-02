Talking losses, upcoming schedule, and proposed lineups

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matt Harris! I know there hasn’t been a lot of fun stuff to talk about lately, but there’s still basketball being played! So let’s talk losses from last week and what’s to come of the upcoming schedule. Also discussed is a slight critique of Dennis Gate’s lineup choices.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 02:00: Welcome to Dive Cuts! Mizzou basketball time.

02:00 - 10:15: Ok, maybe they are a little bad.

10:15 - 16:15: Recapping Mizzou vs Arkansas.

16:15 - 24:00: Recapping Mizzou vs Vanderbilt.

24:00 - 28:00: Lineup thoughts.

28:00 - 42:30: Upcoming games against.

42:30 - 44:45: Final thoughts and what’s ahead for us.

