Getting to know Mizzou’s new defense, $62 million gifts, and Mizzou alums headed to the NFL

Welcome back to another episode of Before the Box Score! Today Nate and Nathan talk about their thoughts on Corey Batoon and his defensive schemes. Following, Mizzou’s new defensive line coach shows a lot of promise. How would you spend $62 million? And Mizzou has a few guys who look to make NFL teams this draft.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 02:00: Welcome to Before the Box Score!

02:00 - 10:00: Nathan’s thoughts on Corey Batoon.

10:00 - 17:00: The 3-3-5 defense.

17:00 - 23:00: A havoc friendly defense.

23:00 - 30:20: New defensive line coach Brian Early.

30:20 - 34:40: Was Durkin actually a candidate for Mizzou’s DC?

34:40 - 45:00: Senior Bowl and NFL Tigers.

45:00 - 53:00: Mizzou got 62 million dollars.

53:00 - 01:04:00: What would you do with 62 million?

