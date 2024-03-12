Looking at the end of the 2023-24 season and a hopeful Mizzou Basketball future

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matt Watkins! Well, Mizzou finished the regular season winless in conference play. So, was it really that bad? Also, the guys give a little update on potential roster movement and additions for the offseason. Finally, we have a little easter egg about a forthcoming announcement from us at Rock M. If you enjoy community, insider news, banter and more...you’ll want to stick around to hear all about it.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 02:00: Welcome to Dive Cuts! Stick around for the full episode cause there’s some things to talk about regarding Mizzou Basketball.

02:00 - 05:15: Mizzou is the best winless team in conference history!

05:15 - 08:45: Takeaways on the season.

08:45- 14:00: Kim Anderson’s seasons were worse than this.

14:00 - 27:00: There isn’t a big difference between .500 and winless in conference play.

27:00 - 30:00: SEC Tournament is coming.

30:00 - 33:30: Mizzou and roster movement this offseason.

33:30 - 44:30: An announcement from Rock M!!

44:30 - 55:30: Introducing a NEW Rock M Radio podcast with Chad Moeller and more merch!

55:30 - END: Thanks for listening

