Previewing Missouri’s spring game

Welcome back to another episode of Before the Box Score! With Missouri Football’s spring game this weekend, the Nate’s decided to sit down and talk about what they’re looking forward to seeing from the Tigers. Also discussed is the addition of QB transfer Drew Pyne and Rock M’s exciting new service, Rock M+. Sign up now to get all the insider info just before transfer season heats up.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 02:10: Welcome to Before the Box Score! Let’s talk some Mizzou Football, folks.

02:10 - 14:45: Drew Pyne has transferred to Mizzou!

14:45 - 26:35: What do we want to see at the Spring Game..

26:35 - 32:00: Running backs.

32:00 - 41:40: One more thing we want to see for the Spring Game.

41:40 - 45:30: Rock M+ is here! Subscribe, y’all.

45:30 - END: That’s the show for today! If you don’t already subscribe to our channel, we would love to have you as a regular listener. Also, be sure to follow us on all of our social channels, like our YouTube channel! MIZ!

