Recapping the Mizzou Women’s Basketball season and what’s next

Welcome Tiger Fans to Rock M Radio! On this special episode, Abigail Klapatauskas, Quentin Corpuel and Dylan Heinrich get together to take a look at the Mizzou Women’s Basketball season. They talk about their MVP picks, what went wrong, what went well, and also what Mizzou should do with Robin Pingeton.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 03:00: Welcome to a special episode of Rock M Radio with Quentin Corpuel, Abigail Klapatauskas, and Dylan Heinrich as they take a look back at the Mizzou Women’s Basketball season.

03:00 - 11:00: What were positives on the season?

11:00 - 26:30: What went wrong?

26:30 - 35:30: Season MVPs.

35:30 - 39:45: Silent MVPs on the year.

39:45 - 52:00: What happens with Robin Pingeton?

52:00 - 56:00: Final thoughts and looking ahead.

