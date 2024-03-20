Introducing The Mo Show with Chad Moller

Welcome to The Mo Show with Chad Moller! Today’s episode being the very first, Sam Snelling joins the episode to introduce new Rock M contributor and former Mizzou SID, Chad Moller. Get to know Chad and all he has planning for this exciting new show where he will bring on familiar Mizzou faces for great conversations.

Help support Mizzou student-athletes by buying our Mizzou Football bowl shirt HERE! A portion of all purchases goes towards Mizzou’s NIL collective.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 02:15: Welcome to the Mo Show with Chad Moller! This is the very first episode of an exciting new show coming from Rock M Radio.

02:15 - 04:00: Why “The Mo Show”?

04:00 - 06:15: What sorts of guests will be on the show?

06:15- 12:15: Get to know Chad.

12:15 - 17:30: The switch to the media world, welcome to Rock M.

17:30 - 23:00: How do you find takeaways from spring games?

23:00 - 30:00: Chad’s takeaways.

30:00 - 32:40: Final thoughts.

32:40 - END: Thanks for listening and be sure to subscribe and follow us on all the platforms to stay up to date on all of Mizzou’s sporting news. Also, make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel where we will be posting recorded and live podcasts. MIZ!

To subscribe to Rock M Radio on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, click HERE!

If you prefer to stream your podcasts, click HERE or check it out below. Rock M Nation is also on Spotify as well! Click HERE if you like your podcasts on Spotify!

You can follow the members of Today’s show on Twitter @SamTSnelling & @ChadMo1.

Have a question for one of our podcasts? Leave a 5-star review with your question and the show just might answer it in an upcoming episode!

Do you like Rock M Radio? Drop us a review and be sure to subscribe to Rock M Radio on your preferred podcasting platform. And be sure to follow @RockMNation and @RockMRadio on Twitter as well as our YouTube Channel.