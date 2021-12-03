Study Hall: It was all bad

It’s not going to be fun for most of the rest of this season.

There are things you can come back from. You can come back from losing to UMKC. It should never happen, but the excuses are built in. We’re a new roster, new guys, figuring things out. But you have to figure it out and come back from it.

Then there are things you can’t do. You can’t go on the road, against a mid to low major trash hole like L*berty and not just lose. But lose... like that. If the game were close, and the home crowd helps the officials make a few extra bad calls, and the skinny kid with floppy hair throws in some improbably shot which puts them over the top and you can’t pull it out... that’s one thing. The program itself, while still one you should be able to beat on the road if you’re Missouri. is pretty good. So a loss there isn’t altogether bad. Unless it’s like this.

Team Stats

The normal format isn’t going to work here because in the first half was so awful it’s impossible to separate the first half from the rest of the game.

Mizzou had 34 possessions in the first half. They made 3 shots. They had 15 turnovers. The points per possession was 0.412. I don’t think I’ve ever seen numbers like that. When you’re that bad in the first half nothing else matters. I’m not sure how many teams have come back from a 21 point deficit after making just three field goals (all by one player btw) but I’m betting it’s not very many. Particularly none as offensively challenged as Missouri has shown to be.

The results are what they are.

Player Stats

Your Trifecta: Kobe Brown, Amari Davis, Ronnie DeGray III

On the season: Kobe Brown 16, Amari Davis 9, Ronnie DeGray III 8, DaJuan Gordon 4, Javon Pickett 4, Jarron Coleman 4, Yaya Keita 1, Jordan Wilmore 1

It feels like you can count on Kobe Brown to be pretty good at this point, but with nowhere else to go it makes it difficult for him to be efficient. Brown was ok, but five turnovers with 25% usage is tough.

Amari Davis continues his improved offensive play, but he was only 0-3 in the first half.

I got nothing.

One player in the 40%+ range for floor rate and it’s the guy who had two physical assaults on defense in the first half and never saw the floor again.

There are only so many ways I can say, “What you’re doing isn’t working” before it just gets exhausting. The roster makeup, the offensive possessions, the defensive decision making, none of it makes sense. I’ve watched every game Cuonzo Martin has coached since taking the Missouri job and I can attest to you, he’s not a bad basketball coach. His team scouts are good, the game plan is reliably consistent and set up to give his team a chance. For four years, this was the case.

But I’m not spending this space talking about numbers because there are all kinds of stats to tell you what you’re seeing: it’s not working.

The things I felt I trusted Martin and his staff to do for the last 4 years… they aren’t there. The offense isn’t generating good shots, they’re just running offense. Passing to the next spot in hopes that unlocks the key to the basket. Eventually one of the key guys takes it upon himself to find a way to generate a shot, good or not, but an attempt. I’ve seen these teams in the past. Mostly because I watched Kim Anderson’s teams for three years.

That’s what this feels like. When the opponent hits their third three pointer to give them a 9-3 lead, eventually going up to 16-3, you know that’s it. There’s no coming back. Whatever Missouri has, it’s not enough. If Cuonzo wants to save his job, it’s likely going to be on the backs of guys like Anton Brookshire and Sean Durugordon and Yaya Keita, possibly even Trevon Brazile and Kaleb Brown. I like Amari Davis; I think he can be useful. Boogie Coleman is struggling big time. DaJuan Gordon looks like a decent complementary piece, but not the impact you were hoping for. And Jordan Wilmore is not Zach Edey.

Against Eastern Illinois, I’m going young. Start whoever you want, but you need to give the youth more run. The path out lies with talent, not with what clearly hasn't worked so far.

Regardless, I’m not sure this is going to be the ending we envisioned within the news cycle of the month of March and April of 2017.

