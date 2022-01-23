Study Hall: Alabama 86, Missouri 76

I’m going to do my best to not talk about the officiating, which had a not-insignificant impact on the game. We here at ye ole Study Hall are a statistical based blog so we’re gonna talk about advanced statistical analysis and some stuff. Like...

Missouri had about an 8% free throw rate (technically 7.7% but the starboard I use rounds to the nearest 10th), Alabama had a 45% free throw rate. Our friend, Matt Wakins, had the details:

For context, Mizzou rates middle of the pack in DI, averaging a 29.1% ftr.



Assuming that rate occurred in this game, Mizzou's FT attempts would've risen from 5 to 19. — Mizzou Basketball Analysis (@DataMizzou) January 23, 2022

So five times since 2010. eight times since 2002. And no wins when the FT rate is under 10%. Getting free attempts at points helps you win, that’s not really breaking news. And while Alabama was attempting nearly 30 free throws, Missouri... a team known for not exactly a lot of jump-shooting and more known as a team trying to get rim attacks, not getting really any calls around the rim.

One free throw attempt was on Ronnie DeGray’s made 3FG. The other four attempts came from Javon Pickett. Our collective crude math had zero free throw attempts on rim attacks. Two were on a loose ball foul, and another two on a floater.

It’s hard enough to win on the road. And hard enough to beat a team as offensively talented as Alabama. Missouri didn’t need the officiating to be that lopsided, and it was.

Team Stats

Extracting away from the officiating is the sheer amount of offensive rebounds in this game : Early in the game Mizzou was attacking the glass and getting cutbacks. They had 11 second chance points, but in the second half it was a different game. And that was a very real theme for most of these stats.

: Early in the game Mizzou was attacking the glass and getting cutbacks. They had 11 second chance points, but in the second half it was a different game. And that was a very real theme for most of these stats. Mizzou dragged the game down for about 30 minutes : there were only 30 possessions in the first half, leaving 35 for the second half. Their turnover rate in the first half was 10%, in the second half it was 22%. When you give the ball up 8 times in 35 possessions while also giving up 10 offensive rebounds on 13 missed shots... well yeah that math is pretty easy to figure out.

: there were only 30 possessions in the first half, leaving 35 for the second half. Their turnover rate in the first half was 10%, in the second half it was 22%. When you give the ball up 8 times in 35 possessions while also giving up 10 offensive rebounds on 13 missed shots... well yeah that math is pretty easy to figure out. For the most part, Missouri did every thing right and it was working: if you’re looking at shooting percentages, Mizzou was offensively as perfect as they needed to be. Alabama on the other hand, were saved by free throws. They scored 65 points if you takeaway their FTs. They needed every point they accumulated at the FT line. Mizzou had a 4 point lead at half despite being down 7 makes and 12 attempts. In the second half they lost by 6, and the free throw disparity was 11 makes and 12 attempts. When you’re ahead at the end of the game, the other team has to foul to keep up. But those numbers were only 4 makes and 6 attempts.

It has to be frustrating for Cuonzo Martin. This year has been a disaster, up until the last three games, and four of the last five. There’s been a bit of figuring it out on Missouri’s side of things. They probably should’ve beaten Texas A&M, and certainly had chances to sweep Alabama. Just imagine having gone through the tough times early in the year and have your team playing nearly as well as it probably can, and to just be undone by an absurdly deficient game of officiating... I’d be pretty pissed.

Player Stats

Your Trifecta: Jarron Coleman, DaJuan Gordon, Amari Davis

On the season: Kobe Brown 27, Amari Davis 19, Jarron Coleman 17, Ronnie DeGray III 14, Javon Pickett 12, Trevon Brazile 8, DaJuan Gordon 7, Sean Durugordon 2, Yaya Keita 1, Jordan Wilmore 1

Individually, Missouri did not get a great game from Kobe Brown. If Kobe is able to be better maybe he’s able to hold off the Tide comeback, but he wasn’t. Which is too bad because everyone else was really good. Kobe wasn’t awful, but he struggled to make shots, he was still really involved and dished out 4 assists and grabbed 10 boards.

Who was good? Pretty much anyone who played. Boogie turned the ball over too much, but that’s the risk of playing a secondary ball handler. Outside of his ball handling Boogie’s ORtg was 1.1 ppp. Gordon struggled with some foul trouble but he was also really good. Maybe his best game as a Tiger. Amari continued to hit from the mid range. Trevon should’ve played more in the second half but when he was in the game he was impactful.

This is turning more into the team we were hoping to see all year. (I’ll fix the “Player 12” stuff in the next post, but had to make quick work with Sean Durugordon’s transfer)

Just going to LOL a bit at the six guys with a 40%+ floor rate. Of the guys who played significant minutes, only Boogie and Kobe weren’t as efficient as they needed to be. For Coleman that was turnovers, for Brown it was missed shots. That’s as close to a perfect offensive game as you can roll. And it still wasn’t enough.

10 points worse than Alabama in their place in 65 possessions is about 15 points per 100 possessions. The game was closer than the final score would indicate, but with analytics you don’t get points for being ahead by 14 in the second half if you still lose by 10.

At the 13:54 mark in the second half, Boogie hit a three pointer to put Mizzou up 14 points. At that point in the game the Tigers had control and were holding the pace. The foul disparity was just 2-0, with the Tide having both fouls. Now, I’m really not a conspiracy type of guy at all. In fact, I think even the officiating disparity in this game was more likely just regular bad ref stuff than any “fix” or a nod from the league office to make sure the “good” team won this game. But it should be noted that with Mizzou up 12 just a minute later the Tigers picked up their first foul of the half. That was with 13:10 to play. Over the next 9+ minutes of game action, Missouri was whistled for 10 fouls. Alabama was whistled for zero.

The score went from 63-49 (+14) to 77-73 Alabama (-4), an 18 point swing. Regardless of the stats and fouls, this is where the game got away from Missouri. If it wasn’t the officials, it was the rebounding, the turnovers. Watching the game flow, I tend to think that the loose whistle allowed Alabama to be more aggressive on defense, and attack the rim on the offensive glass and with loose balls. Essentially the terms were set, and it favored a Tide comeback.

Missouri still had opportunities. They could have rebounded and defended better. They could have valued the ball a little more, taken better shots. In the first game Mizzou led by as many as 18, with 10:44 left in the second half. This time it was 14 with 13:54. Not enough, with too much time.

