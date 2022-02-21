Study Hall: Mississippi State 58, Mizzou 56

There was a fleeting moment when Jarron Coleman hit a 3 with 3:41 to play that I thought they might actually do it. The defense was causing MSU all kinds of issues in the half court, and Mizzou had been controlling things enough offensively in the half it felt like things were going to work out.

Until they didn’t.

Mizzou grabbed two offensive rebounds on a possession with under a minute to play but couldn’t convert. Even on the deciding possession, Coleman avoided an attempted charge (a good non-call from the officials as it was clearly a flop) and stood alone at the 3-point line with 15 seconds left, and he bricked his shot. Shakeel Moore grabbed the long rebound and raced to the other end and converted the layup.

After missing the free throw, Mizzou got the rebound with 10.5, raced up the floor and Coleman kicked the ball to Javon Pickett. Who... shot a 3.

It’s just been that kind of season.

Team Stats

The big difference was pretty easy to pick out : Mizzou lost the rebounding battle, won the TOR and EFG%, and got decimated in the Free Throw battle. The Bulldogs shot 24 free throws to the Tigers 9, and the second half difference was 16 to 3. State is not a good FT shooting team, but their best FT shooter (Iverson Molinar) got to the line 10 times and made 8. His 8 made FTs was more than Mizzou’s made 7 FTs.

For these two teams and their design, State isn’t a great matchup against Missouri because they do all the things Mizzou does only they’re bigger and a little better. They’re bigger inside, so they rebound better. They’re longer on the wing, so they get more deflections. In all, the roster is just better. Ben Howland built a roster that looks a lot like a Cuonzo Martin roster when he was at Tennessee.

Player Stats

Your Trifecta: Jarron Coleman, Javon Pickett, Kobe Brown

On the season: Kobe Brown 40, Ronnie DeGray III 28, Jarron Coleman 24, Amari Davis 22, Javon Pickett 20, Trevon Brazile 12, DaJuan Gordon 12, Sean Durugordon 2, Yaya Keita 1, Jordan Wilmore 1

This was a game of almosts. Javon Pickett was terrific really, but he was also 0-6 from 3. And several of those looks were good ones. Before this game Pickett had never had a game with that many attempts and no makes. The closest was earlier this year when he was 0-4 against Eastern Illinois. All Pickett needed was one make at some point and it changes the entire trajectory of the game. He’s just not the guy who usually tries that many outside jumpers, especially when it’s not falling. Pickett has 9 games with 6 or more 3FG attempts and seven of those happened his freshman year. The other two were this year with one being last night.

During the broadcast, Jon Sundvold mentioned how Boogie is the kind of player Mizzou needs because he’s able to change pace and he passes the ball well. Coleman was that player last night. Part of the Tigers struggles all year is that Coleman has been too hot and cold. Mizzou just needed him to make one more 3 pointer though...

Often commentators like to make these points about how “when Pickett and Brown do x and x Mizzou wins!” But you don’t often count on DaJuan Gordon going 13 minutes, missing all his shots, having 3 turnovers, and having a 0% floor rate. Mizzou can withstand Kaleb Brown having a 0% floor rate, but Gordon is too important, and he’s also a guy who’s been a key shooter in the resurgence. Gordon basically taking a mulligan was a less than fortunate turn. As was Ronnie DeGray, who was the guy who held things together in Starkville, but he struggled with the Bulldogs giving him a renewed focus.

Mizzou got what they needed from Coleman, from Pickett and from Brown. Trevon Brazile had a solid night and even had a big 3. But getting nothing from Gordon and Kaleb Brown, and a rough night from DeGray was the difference.

We’re beginning to enter the “i know how this is likely to turn out” stage of the season. For a while Missouri was able to cobble together some respectable results but ultimately you need to win more. Mizzou is now 4-10 in conference play, with four single possession game losses. The fan dissatisfaction is palpable, if not overwhelming.

I don’t know if Mizzou is going to look to fire their head coach at the end of the season, but I believe if they want to they would be able to. Money seems to be the biggest obstacle but I’ve been told “the money is there” if they need it.

Criticism of Martin and his program are warranted, after all he’s in charge of it all. This team is bad, and their margins are so thin that it requires them playing nearly perfectly in order to win. That’s not a good place to be in. That’s the kind of place that can, and often does, get you fired. Whether or not you trust him to rebuild the roster enough to fix their obviously holes is a legitimate question.

There’s another game tomorrow. And one more Saturday. Then we’re in the last week of the regular season. Regardless of what happens the rest of the way it does feel like the writing may be on the wall. I don’t know if Cuonzo is cooked or not, but the program needs a change.

