Study Hall: “Good win for LSU, any questions?”

Exhaustion is a word I’d use to describe the post game press conference, after Cuonzo Martin marched his beleaguered squad off the floor at the Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge on Saturday night.

The past offseason Martin and his assistant coaches hit a hard reset on the roster. From the outside looking in, there were going to be questions about the ball handling, but the roster seemed to fit what Martin had professed to want to do with his playing style. Meaning, it was a deep roster full of longer athletes who didn’t fit into a specific position and they could run. What I’m sure seemed like good ideas at the time has turned into the equivalent of the 30 Rock writers room putting together a show in the middle of a gas leak.

Full disclosure, I didn’t watch the entire game. I went out to dinner (St. Louisans go to Little Fox if you can get in), and watched some of it Sunday morning. But it looked the same. Missouri was able to make some noise in the middle stretch of their season when they went on a run facing some very non-elite defenses. The offense looked competent against Alabama and Ole Miss, or Texas A&M and Florida. But an elite defensive team is able to cause the Tigers all sorts of problems. And LSU is an elite defensive team. So the results followed suit.

Team Stats

You probably aren’t going to win many games where you shoot less than 40% eFG : Mizzou beat Bradley last season, and Kennesaw State two seasons ago, shooting worse while still winning. That makes Mizzou 2-16 in games where they’ve shot that poorly under Cuonzo Martin (I’ll have more on this later).

: Mizzou beat Bradley last season, and Kennesaw State two seasons ago, shooting worse while still winning. That makes Mizzou 2-16 in games where they’ve shot that poorly under Cuonzo Martin (I’ll have more on this later). Struggling to score while turning the ball over : even when Mizzou was getting shots they were still kind of meh. A 0.98 points per shot isn’t good, but then to not generate free throws AND turn the ball over... well that’s a bad recipe.

: even when Mizzou was getting shots they were still kind of meh. A 0.98 points per shot isn’t good, but then to not generate free throws AND turn the ball over... well that’s a bad recipe. As much as we tend to focus on offense: The defense just can’t cut it. They seem to come out with a good plan (ball screen trapping Xavier Pinson to force turnovers) but giving up 1.11 points per possession to a team who struggles to score the ball is an equally big problem.

Player Stats

Your Trifecta: Javon Pickett, Amari Davis, Trevon Brazile

On the season: Kobe Brown 42, Ronnie DeGray III 28, Javon Pickett 26, Amari Davis 24, Jarron Coleman 24, Trevon Brazile 13, DaJuan Gordon 13, Sean Durugordon 2, Yaya Keita 1, Jordan Wilmore 1

I’ll give Javon Pickett at least one thing, he’s not going down without a fight. Pickett has been defending his coaches in press conferences, and he’s been playing as hard as I’ve ever seen him play down the stretch here. But it’s just not enough. If you told me Pickett took 16 shots in a game, I’d have first asked if it was against Illinois, and when you said no I would have said Mizzou took a loss. For a while there was a Mizzou meme which said that if Javon scored double digits it was an indicator of a win. But that was generally on teams where he wasn’t taking 16 shots to score 14 points. If Javon is shooting the ball 6-7 times and getting double digits, you feel a lot better. But there is simply just too much of an offensive load on him.

And part of the reason the load was on Javon, is Kobe Brown went missing. He took just 3 shots and was a non-factor. Mizzou had 3 shot clock violations and multiple near misses, and Brown was never the guy shooting the last shot. For a guy who has been Missouri’s best player all year long, he was completely taken out of his game by LSU.

Protect Trevon Brazile at all costs. I’ll never be a guy who says one player can make or break a roster, but whatever things look like next year, Mizzou would be better off if Brazile is a part of that roster. He’s got the highest ceiling (by far) on this roster, and should only get better.

Amari scored as many points against LSU as he did the previous three games. Boogie turned the ball over once every 3 times he touched it. DaJuan Gordon missed 2 shots, a free throw, and played just 16 minutes.

Getting back to the eFG% note I started above. I looked into it a little because I was curious. The LSU game was the 6th game this season where Mizzou has shot worse than 40% eFG, and they’ve lost all six. Under Martin, Missouri has played in 18 games where they had a 40.0% eFG or worse. Kim Anderson coached 25 such games. Over the last 8 years Missouri has played 215 basketball games and 43 games they failed to hit that 40% mark.

If you think this season is bad (and it is!), just keep in mind how bad things were under Anderson. 25 such games in 3 years, one win (a 59-56 home win over Western Kentucky — I’m sure you all remember that game).

But talking about this is more about me saying, we’ve watched a lot of rough basketball in the last eight seasons. Cuonzo Martin isn’t responsible for Kim Anderson, but he hasn’t lifted the program up out of those doldrums. The two NCAA tournament seasons were mostly fun (strangely just four of the 18 games with sub-40% eFG shooting occurred in the tourney seasons), but that means 6 seasons of really dreadful basketball and it mostly feels like it’s just inundated everything.

I don’t know what the future holds, and inevitably cycles change in College sports. I just know Missouri badly needs to change the cycle. For too long they’ve been erratic at best, and dreadful at worst. How they change the cycle is certainly the point of debate.

