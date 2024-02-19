Study Hall: Ole Miss 79, Mizzou 76

This season isn’t fun, unless you’re a sicko.

I admit, I’m a little bit of a sicko. So while I wouldn’t say I’m having fun, I find it very interesting. Each game is a study. Quite literally in the series we call ‘Study Hall’ but that wasn’t the point. Having watched Dennis Gates coached teams for two seasons now I feel like I have a pretty good handle on what he wants to be able to do. Whereas this roster isn’t able to fully execute his vision, they’re still holding up the framework.

In another time, on another plane, Missouri wins this game. With a different roster, and the same set up, they were better prepared and ready to skip out of Oxford with a road win.

But now is not that time. It’s not a different team, it’s THIS team. One zapped of roster depth through a series of injuries and poor roster additions, Missouri is weak at the core while be solid on the edges. That’s not a recipe for winning in the SEC.

So they found a new way to lose.

Mizzou played... well! Like every game they had a pretty big dry spell, but the game plan, the execution, the way they attacked Ole Miss on offense... it was all very effective. With 12 and a half minutes to go they had a 10 point lead. With 10 minutes to go they still lead by 6. But from that point to the 7:46 mark they went from up 6 to down 3. Another two and a half minutes go by and they’re down 9. Aidan Shaw made a dunk to give them a 6 point lead at the 10 minute mark. The Tigers would not make a field goal until a Tamar Bates layup with just 5 seconds to go.

I will probably talk a bit about how Ole Miss shot really well from three point range, after all I mentioned it in the pourover yesterday. But as much as the role of three point shooting played a role, so did Mizzou and their ability to go long stretches without scoring. If not for a host of free throws, this game would have looked much worse. Were it not for the Rebels, a good but not great shooting team, making more than half of their threes, maybe the Tigers could have won. But that’s how this season works. No breaks.

Team Stats

If you really want to get granular, this was a moderately paced game with solidly efficient offenses : Ole Miss and Missouri each took 30 free throws, but the Rebels got four more shots from the floor. They attempted 10 more threes while both teams shot it well from beyond the arc. The two point shooting nearly clipped the home team. But it still didn’t thanks to a healthy amount of made threes. That’s how it works sometimes... did you make your threes?

This was very much a Dennis Gates game: they won the BCI by a healthy margin, lost the rebounding battle, won the turnover battle, but fell short in keeping equal shot attempts. Missouri's PPS was better than Ole Miss. If there had been just a few more turnovers and another defensive rebound or two they maybe Mizzou may have taken this game.

Player Stats

Your Trifecta: Sean East II, Aidan Shaw, Tamar Bates

On the season: Sean East II 44, Tamar Bates 32, Noah Carter 27, Nick Honor 19, Aidan Shaw 6, Caleb Grill 6, Anthony Robinson II 5, Connor Vanover 4, Trent Pierce 3, Jesus Carralero-Martin 2, Jordan Butler 1

Welcome back Sean East! East attempted 12 free throws, and his ability to get to the free throw line sustained the offense when it was stumbling. In a way I look at this game as one where it would have been nice to see Noah Carter, Nick Honor, or Tamar Bates show up in a big way. Mizzou finally got something from someone outside of that group with Aidan Shaw and Jordan Butler having really solid games on both sides of the floor. If you get 20 points from those two you really only need two others to have a good night. And yet... we got Sean East.

Honor wasn’t as bad as his +/- would have you believe. Much of that came from him being on the floor when things went really south after the 10 minute mark. Honor had just a turnover and a missed three in the last 10 minutes, so clearly the struggles were not completely on him.

Maybe Noah Carter missing had to do with him being a non-factor early and Gates riding Shaw who was playing so well. Then Tamar Bates had a rare bad night.

Even when Tamar Bates has a bad night, he’s still pretty good. I mean a 15% turnover rate and a 21% usage with a 0.9 PPP in 39 minutes isn’t really that bad. Missouri could have used him being a touch better, but maybe what they needed was the three he made after Anthony Robinson drew a foul on the Rebels on an inbounds play to count instead of being called off following review.

Mizzou at that point had cut the lead to 7, and the three point make had cut the lead to 4 with just over 4 minutes to play. But the timing was off by just a smidge and the three didn’t count. Instead Robinson went to the free throw line and missed the front end of a one and one.

This is, again, just how this season has gone.

“Luck” is something I’ve spoken about and I feel like we need to differentiate from luck and variance. Bad luck is John Tonje needing surgery on his foot before the season, or Caleb Grill falling on his wrist and needing surgical repair. Bad luck is losing two players you expected to be starters before the beginning of conference play. Variance is Ole Miss having a great shooting night from three point range when they were poor everywhere else. Variance is losing by two points at home to South Carolina when you shoot 5-22 from three point range. If you shoot your average that night you win. That’s variance.

Missouri has had both bad luck and some poor variance numbers at the wrong time. It doesn’t mean they’re a good basketball team, but it does mean they aren’t having a season that’s also unreasonably cruel. A combination of bad luck and a poor variance is what this season has become... cruel.

Before the season Missouri was probably overestimated in our own projections. They were closer to the national projections than what we saw last season. But they were never expected to be this. A team 0-12 in conference, and facing the possibility of 0-18 for the season.

I trust Dennis Gates is a better coach than some are giving him credit for at this point. Just getting in the win column would go a long way. But it would also not mean a whole lot. This season is lost. Any expectations are out the door. What’s next is Tennessee, then Arkansas, then Florida, then Ole Miss again, Auburn and LSU... the SEC Tournament and an end to the season. What matters most is not what happens in the seven games, but what happens after.

True Shooting Percentage (TS%): Quite simply, this calculates a player’s shooting percentage while taking into account 2FG%, 3FG%, and FT%. The formula is Total Points / 2 * (FGA + (0.475+FTA)). The 0.475 is a Free Throw modifier. KenPomeroy and other College Basketball sites typically use 0.475, while the NBA typically uses 0.44. That’s basically what TS% is. A measure of scoring efficiency based on the number of points scored over the number of possessions in which they attempted to score, more here.

Effective Field Goal Percentage (eFG%): This is similar to TS%, but takes 3-point shooting more into account. The formula is FGM + (0.5 * 3PM) / FGA

So think of TS% as scoring efficiency, and eFG% as shooting efficiency, more here.

Expected Offensive Rebounds: Measured based on the average rebounds a college basketball team gets on both the defensive and offensive end. This takes the overall number of missed shots (or shots available to be rebounded) and divides them by the number of offensive rebounds and compares them with the statistical average.

AdjGS: A take-off of the Game Score metric (definition here) accepted by a lot of basketball stat nerds. It takes points, assists, rebounds (offensive & defensive), steals, blocks, turnovers and fouls into account to determine an individual’s “score” for a given game. The “adjustment” in Adjusted Game Score is simply matching the total game scores to the total points scored in the game, thereby redistributing the game’s points scored to those who had the biggest impact on the game itself, instead of just how many balls a player put through a basket.

%Min: This is easy, it’s the percentage of minutes a player played that were available to them. That would be 40 minutes, or 45 if the game goes to overtime.

Usage%: This “estimates the % of team possessions a player consumes while on the floor” (via sports-reference.com/cbb). The usage of those possessions is determined via a formula using field goal and free throw attempts, offensive rebounds, assists and turnovers. The higher the number, the more prevalent a player is (good or bad) in a team’s offensive outcome.

Offensive Rating (ORtg): Similar to Adjusted game score, but this looks at how many points per possession a player would score if they were averaged over 100 possessions. This combined with Usage Rate gives you a sense of impact on the floor.

IndPoss: This approximates how many possessions an individual is responsible for within the team’s calculated possessions.

ShotRate%: This is the percentage of a team’s shots a player takes while on the floor.

AstRate%: Attempts to estimate the number of assists a player has on teammates made field goals when he is on the floor. The formula is basically AST / (((MinutesPlayed / (Team MP / 5)) * Team FGM) - FGM).

TORate%: Attempts to estimate the number of turnovers a player commits in their individual possessions. The formula is simple: TO / IndPoss

Floor%: Via sports-reference.com/cbb: Floor % answers the question, “When a Player uses a possession, what is the probability that his team scores at least 1 point?”. The higher the Floor%, the more frequently the team probably scores when the given player is involved.

Touches/Possession : Using field goal attempts, free throw attempts, assists and turnovers, touches attempt to estimate, “the number of times a player touched the ball in an attacking position on the floor.” Take the estimated touches and divide it by the estimated number of possessions for which a player was on the court, and you get a rough idea of how many times a player touched the ball in a given possession. For point guards, you’ll see the number in the 3-4 range. For shooting guards and wings, 2-3. For an offensively limited center, 1.30. You get the idea.

Anyway, using the Touches figure, we can estimate the percentage of time a player “in an attacking position” passes, shoots, turns the ball over, or gets fouled.

In attempting to update Study Hall, I’m moving away from Touches/Possession and moving into the Rates a little more. This is a little experimental so if there’s something you’d like to see let me know and I’ll see if there’s an easy visual way to present it.