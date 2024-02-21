Study Hall: Tennessee 72, Mizzou 67

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before. Mizzou comes out of the gates with a good game plan, they play a close game in the first half, and even put together a run early in the second half to take a lead. Only to run out of gas down the stretch and lose a conference game.

Not every one of those opponents was a top-10 opponent like Tennessee. And sure, none of those games started with both teams shooting a combined 1-17 from the floor. It took 11 minutes before either team could crack 10 points, but... and I kinda hate saying this still... Mizzou was fighting its ass off.

There are no moral victories here, but there is something to be said for a team so obviously short-handed to keep bringing energy the way they have the last few games.

Sean East II being in the lineup is pretty important. When he was out for two games against Texas A&M and Mississippi State, the offense stalled and Missouri got blown out. But otherwise, the games have largely kept to the script above. Missouri is competitive, but not good enough or deep enough to get them over the edge to a win. The offense seems to get good nights from only a few players at a time and it makes it impossible to provide the starters with enough rest to be sharp for the entire game.

Team Stats

A near draw in the BCI and on the glass : Honestly that’s a surprising result. Mizzou has struggled on the glass against everyone but not Tennessee? One of the deepest most physical teams in the league? Well, ok.

: Honestly that’s a surprising result. Mizzou has struggled on the glass against everyone but not Tennessee? One of the deepest most physical teams in the league? Well, ok. The margins with this team are so incredibly thin : They mostly got the shooting they needed from the Vols. Tennessee isn’t a great offensive team but statistically, they really can be. Dalton Knecht can cover up a lot for them and early on he really wasn’t. But still, if you can hold them to under 50% from 2FG and under 30% from 3FG you’ve done your job.

: They mostly got the shooting they needed from the Vols. Tennessee isn’t a great offensive team but statistically, they really can be. Dalton Knecht can cover up a lot for them and early on he really wasn’t. But still, if you can hold them to under 50% from 2FG and under 30% from 3FG you’ve done your job. And Mizzou’s shooting wasn’t great but it was probably good enough.

Ah, but the Free Throw Rates! Tennessee attempted 27 free throws to Missouri’s 21, and made four more. The Vols were shooting bonus free throws with 15:01 to play. Meanwhile, Tennessee had not picked up a foul by that point in the second half. When you see how physical the game was played, and how tough both teams were playing... it’s hard to imagine that the disparity could be so lopsided.

Player Stats

Your Trifecta: Noah Carter, Sean East II, Nick Honor

On the season: Sean East II 46, Tamar Bates 32, Noah Carter 30, Nick Honor 20, Aidan Shaw 6, Caleb Grill 6, Anthony Robinson II 5, Connor Vanover 4, Trent Pierce 3, Jesus Carralero-Martin 2, Jordan Butler 1

Welp, another game where you had good offensive performances from two players and not great performances from the other two who are needed to have good nights. At some point I think Dennis Gates would trade getting blown out for having all four of his top guys have good scoring nights so they could secure a win.

Noah Carter has averaged just 7 points over the last three games while shooting just 8-19 from the floor and making just one three-pointer. Last night against UT he still struggled a bit around the rim but his three 3FG makes were a buoy to the offense, especially in the second half. He was deserving of the trifecta lead.

The other player in the GOOD column was Sean East, who was just what we expect from Sean East. Buckets, assists, dribbles. His five turnovers were a drag on his overall production level but otherwise East was what you needed.

Who was in the BAD column? It was another tough outing for Tamar Bates. Bates had his third straight tough night, and the first game since the kU game where he’s failed to score double-digit points. We’re seeing a bit of wear on Bates as so much of the defensive focus is on him as he’s now atop the scouting report. And while we’ve written plenty of glowing things about Tamar, and I still believe he can be what he’s shown on a more consistent level, he’s not quite fully developed as a scoring threat. As a secondary scorer, he’s good, but he’s getting the full force of the defense and he’s struggling to adapt.

But it’s ok Tamar, you aren’t the only one struggling to score. Nick Honor hit some big threes but he was otherwise cold shooting the ball when Mizzou really needed him to connect on a few more.

And that’s it. That’s the extent of the offensive threats on the roster. Nobody else is capable of generating a shot, especially against a good defense like Tennessee... and especially if UT is allowed to play as physical as they were allowed to play last night.

Dennis Gates is right: his team is “fucking terrible” at drawing fouls. Because they don’t hunt contact on drives. That allows the defense to squeeze off lanes and force shots over the top. Maybe a few more aggressive drives early in the second half, or an extra defensive rebound or two. Or maybe Honor or Bates just has a big night along with Sean and Noah.

Another loss. They travel to Arkansas on Saturday for a rematch with the Hogs. I’m not sure what would have been sweeter, beating a top 5 team like Tennessee to capture your first win in conference play, or beating Eric Musselman and Arkansas in Bud Walton. Let’s try it out and see.

True Shooting Percentage (TS%): Quite simply, this calculates a player’s shooting percentage while taking into account 2FG%, 3FG%, and FT%. The formula is Total Points / 2 * (FGA + (0.475+FTA)). The 0.475 is a Free Throw modifier. KenPomeroy and other College Basketball sites typically use 0.475, while the NBA typically uses 0.44. That’s basically what TS% is. A measure of scoring efficiency based on the number of points scored over the number of possessions in which they attempted to score, more here.

Effective Field Goal Percentage (eFG%): This is similar to TS%, but takes 3-point shooting more into account. The formula is FGM + (0.5 * 3PM) / FGA

So think of TS% as scoring efficiency, and eFG% as shooting efficiency, more here.

Expected Offensive Rebounds: Measured based on the average rebounds a college basketball team gets on both the defensive and offensive end. This takes the overall number of missed shots (or shots available to be rebounded) and divides them by the number of offensive rebounds and compares them with the statistical average.

AdjGS: A take-off of the Game Score metric (definition here) accepted by a lot of basketball stat nerds. It takes points, assists, rebounds (offensive & defensive), steals, blocks, turnovers and fouls into account to determine an individual’s “score” for a given game. The “adjustment” in Adjusted Game Score is simply matching the total game scores to the total points scored in the game, thereby redistributing the game’s points scored to those who had the biggest impact on the game itself, instead of just how many balls a player put through a basket.

%Min: This is easy, it’s the percentage of minutes a player played that were available to them. That would be 40 minutes, or 45 if the game goes to overtime.

Usage%: This “estimates the % of team possessions a player consumes while on the floor” (via sports-reference.com/cbb). The usage of those possessions is determined via a formula using field goal and free throw attempts, offensive rebounds, assists and turnovers. The higher the number, the more prevalent a player is (good or bad) in a team’s offensive outcome.

Offensive Rating (ORtg): Similar to Adjusted game score, but this looks at how many points per possession a player would score if they were averaged over 100 possessions. This combined with Usage Rate gives you a sense of impact on the floor.

IndPoss: This approximates how many possessions an individual is responsible for within the team’s calculated possessions.

ShotRate%: This is the percentage of a team’s shots a player takes while on the floor.

AstRate%: Attempts to estimate the number of assists a player has on teammates made field goals when he is on the floor. The formula is basically AST / (((MinutesPlayed / (Team MP / 5)) * Team FGM) - FGM).

TORate%: Attempts to estimate the number of turnovers a player commits in their individual possessions. The formula is simple: TO / IndPoss

Floor%: Via sports-reference.com/cbb: Floor % answers the question, “When a Player uses a possession, what is the probability that his team scores at least 1 point?”. The higher the Floor%, the more frequently the team probably scores when the given player is involved.

Touches/Possession : Using field goal attempts, free throw attempts, assists and turnovers, touches attempt to estimate, “the number of times a player touched the ball in an attacking position on the floor.” Take the estimated touches and divide it by the estimated number of possessions for which a player was on the court, and you get a rough idea of how many times a player touched the ball in a given possession. For point guards, you’ll see the number in the 3-4 range. For shooting guards and wings, 2-3. For an offensively limited center, 1.30. You get the idea.

Anyway, using the Touches figure, we can estimate the percentage of time a player “in an attacking position” passes, shoots, turns the ball over, or gets fouled.

In attempting to update Study Hall, I’m moving away from Touches/Possession and moving into the Rates a little more. This is a little experimental so if there’s something you’d like to see let me know and I’ll see if there’s an easy visual way to present it.