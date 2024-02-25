Study Hall: Arkansas 88, Mizzou 73

It’s almost a joke at this point. How the same script plays out, game after game, hitting all the highs, especially the lows. Missouri plays competitive basketball for ~ 30 minutes. Loses the plot for a bit, and gets down by too many points to make a real threat in the end. Every game this plays out.

And so when you speak in data points and there have been no outliers for ages, it gets a little mundane. The variety in college basketball is what makes it fun and interesting. Last season Missouri was a really fun team, and sure they won a lot which makes it better. But they also played in a multitude of different kinds of games. This Missouri team plays the same game, with the same script virtually every game.

Sure this one had the twist of getting torched by Khalif Battle to the tune of 42 points on 6-10 three point shooting, 14-14 from the free throw line, and 5-5 from inside the arc. It really was a ridiculous performance.

Khalif Battle — 42 points, 11 made field goals, 15 field goal attempts, 14 made free throws, 14 attempts

Everyone else — 46 points, 14 made field goals, 37 attempts, 14 - 20 from the free throw line.

Missouri plays to a script, but they like to get creative with how they lose. Last time they lost to Arkansas they were beat up around the basket. The Hogs only attempted 6 three pointers. This time they, and by they I mostly mean Battle, bombed from outside. They attempted 25 three pointers and connected on 40% of them. So I guess that’s different.

Where it gets frustrating for most here (fans, coaches and players) is how predictable this is. At the 11 minute mark Connor Vanover scored a dunk to tie the game at 50. Missouri wouldn’t make another field goal for the next 6 minutes until Aidan Shaw scored a layup to cut the lead to 8. 6 minutes of game action, no field goals, and a -10 on the score board. Arkansas run was 17-7 and all 7 of Mizzou’s points were from the free throw line. Such is life when you seemingly only have four guys who can score and even those four aren’t particularly adept at scoring.

Team Stats

Just a bad three point shooting team when they needed to be a good one : they’re 231st in the country on the season, and shooting just 30.6% from deep in conference play. Their outside struggles continued and the only one who looked like a threat to make an outside shot was Nick Honor.

: they’re 231st in the country on the season, and shooting just 30.6% from deep in conference play. Their outside struggles continued and the only one who looked like a threat to make an outside shot was Nick Honor. Missouri did do well getting to the free throw line : but as this was a game against Arkansas they were still outshot at the line, even if the makes were even.

: but as this was a game against Arkansas they were still outshot at the line, even if the makes were even. I really don’t want to belabor too much in this spot so I’m keeping the points brief: but on top of not shooting the ball well, this team doesn’t defend well enough and doesn’t force turnovers. Just 5 TOs for Arkansas and a lot of that was by design from Missouri. It mostly worked in the first half as they forced a truckload of misses, and the defensive rebounding has been better.

Player Stats

Your Trifecta: Sean East II, Tamar Bates, Nick Honor

On the season: Sean East II 49, Tamar Bates 34, Noah Carter 30, Nick Honor 21, Aidan Shaw 6, Caleb Grill 6, Anthony Robinson II 5, Connor Vanover 4, Trent Pierce 3, Jesus Carralero-Martin 2, Jordan Butler 1

Well Sean East was good again, when nobody else was able to do much outside of Nick Honor making his 40% of 3FGA. Those two scored 47 points on 26 shots and 18 free throws (credit to East who did the bulk of that work, but Honor was mostly efficient as well). The rest of the roster attempted 25 shots, 12 free throws, and scored 26 points.

Tamar Bates is officially on the struggle bus. He got to 11 points but Arkansas limited him to just 6 field goal attempts and took away most of the action Mizzou was running to shake him free for shots. If Tamar is taking shots that usually means someone else us and that’s generally bad for the offense. A lot of those shots went to Noah Carter, who really had a tough night shooting. He even capped it off with a wide open layup where he dropped it over the front of the rim and it still rimmed out somehow. A microcosm of the season in some ways.

Therein lies the consistent problem with this team. There is no depth. There are no secondary options. If Sean East gets subbed out the hope for scoring on offense reduces to near zero. They have just four competent offensive players, and none of them are able to have a night off. Nick Honor played the fewest minutes and he played 53 seconds less than Noah Carter, who played 42 seconds less than Tamar Bates and all of them played 85% or more and they still lost by double digits to a bad team.

The roster is at this stage because of injuries and choices.

John Tonje (yes) and Caleb Grill (yes) were expected to be significant parts of the roster. Losing two guys who would be starters is going to hurt any team. But there was another DNP for Curt Lewis, and another DNP for Jesus Carrelero Martin. Connor Vanover played a total of 17 minutes in the previous 5 games and played 16 against Arkansas. These were three spring additions which were choices and they’re not helping you when you need help.

Help could come from Trent Pierce once he recovers from an issue to correct a condition with his ear following an illness, but only so much.

The problem wasn’t Tonje or Grill, it was filling the back end of the roster with players who aren’t helping you. Health is a weird thing because missing players off your roster is bound to impact your win-loss totals. Kim Anderson’s teams were remarkably healthy, Cuonzo Martin’s teams weren’t. Dennis Gates’ team last year wasn't that healthy and had a plethora of DNPs, but Kobe Brown and D’Moi Hodge weren’t in that group. Isiaih Mosley was, and his presence was missed, but they were able to cover it up with Kobe, D’Moi, and some Deandre Gholston.

This team has no cover up, and I think that’s because they banked a little too hard on the returning guys. There are four games left. I don’t know if they can find a win before the end, maybe they will. It won’t really matter in any material way. The roster construction for this team failed in a big way. It’s not the players fault, it’s the fault of the staff.

I’m still a believer in Dennis Gates but I don’t think he can afford to get cute at the back end of the roster. He got cute this past spring and landed three guys who aren’t helping him for one reason or another. They learned lessons with the success of last year, and the takeaway may not have been the right one. The math worked a year ago because they had shot makers and forced turnovers. This year they do neither, but play what amounts to the same level of defense (at last check both this year and last year were 180th in AdjD per KenPom.com). An average power conference defense likely nets you an extra win or two. And that nets you a bit more goodwill.

I’m not asking Gates to care about different things, but at some point the math tells you what you need to know. To make the NCAA tournament with a 180th rated defense you need a top 10 offense. Without an efficient offense and that same defense you are unable to win a single conference game in 14 tries.

And up next to go to top 25 ranked Florida. Probably 15. I don’t know, maybe that last 10 minutes goes different this time.

