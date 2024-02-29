Study Hall: Florida 83, Mizzou 74

We’ve talked a little too much about luck, but there were 100 moments where you saw a play or two unfold and thought... yep that is how it’s gone this year. When you need a break, you get the opposite.

For once, Mizzou found themselves getting past the 10 minute mark and still remaining in the game. They were down a single possession at that stage, and over the next 4-5 minutes they hung in with the Gators. With 5:30 to play Connor Vanover sank a 3 to cut the lead back down to one point. Mizzou gave up a basket to go back down three, but then on an out of bounds play Dennis Gates drew up a play to shake Nick Honor free for a good look at the top of the key. It rimmed out like they all do this year.

So of course the Gators got another bucket to push the lead to five. But still MIzzou held the line, it was only a 6 point lead when the Tigers had the ball. Sean East floated a pass to Vanover towards the rim. He was raked across the arm, the ball went out of bounds and the officials ruled it Missouri basketball. So no harm no foul, right?

Only, keeping with the theme, the time on the clock said 1:57. Under two minutes you can review plays. You can review who the ball went out on. You cannot review if you missed a foul call. The ball went out on Vanover... because he was fouled. C’est la vie.

The review gave the Gators the ball. They scored. The lead was 8. The game was basically over at that point.

Team Stats

In the micro, those individual plays mattered a lot in determining the outcome. Amongst many others, in the macro tho...

When the margins are so thin, losing by 9 when the FGA margin was +5 for the Gators : gives you a clear reason why Missouri was playing from behind to begin with. That happens because Mizzou gives up offensive rebounds, and doesn’t force turnovers. Have I said that before?

: gives you a clear reason why Missouri was playing from behind to begin with. That happens because Mizzou gives up offensive rebounds, and doesn’t force turnovers. Have I said that before? Did you make your threes? If you’re Mizzou these days the answer is no. A good shooting night could have turned this game on its head. If Nick Honor makes another, Sean East makes once, and anyone else makes one then you have a tie game. Instead it’s another poor shooting night from outside and another night.

So the things Missouri was supposed to be good at, shooting threes and forcing turnovers, they’re bad at. And they don’t ever find a lucky bounce or two which swings the result. They’ve shot better than 40% from three just once in conference play, last year they hit that mark 7 times. It helps to win games, really!

Player Stats

Your Trifecta: Nick Honor, Connor Vanover, Sean East II

On the season: Sean East II 50, Tamar Bates 34, Noah Carter 30, Nick Honor 24, Connor Vanover 6, Aidan Shaw 6, Caleb Grill 6, Anthony Robinson II 5, Trent Pierce 3, Jesus Carralero-Martin 2, Jordan Butler 1

Having watched the game this outcome was a little surprising, but where Sean East gets tripped up is with his turnovers. What’s wild about it is he’s SO HIGH USAGE that his turnover rate still winds up being reasonable, but it was enough to drag down his game score. But like I said above, if only he made a three pointer... there were a couple attemps he made which could have been really timely makes.

It was a good game for Nick Honor, he sometimes doesn’t get the credit for playing well. Honor didn’t shoot it well, but he played well. Realistically a good night for him would have just been a couple more makes. But it’s hard to argue with 18 points on 12 shots and a turnover.

What was rare here, the fact Mizzou got more than just a couple guys contributing. Its felt like the last few weeks have really just been two guys having a good night, then a third having an okay night, and nothing much from anyone else.

But Sean East had a good night, Nick Honor had a good night (he really just needed at least one more three to drop), and Tamar Bates had a good night. Mizzou even got a complete game from Connor Vanover, with his scoring, rebounding, and defense. Vanover made up for Jordan Butler struggling a big against UFs more rugged front line.

But Noah Carter struggled. The Gators aren’t a great matchup for Carter, a player who’s looked like he was finding his footing more down the recent stretch. Florida regularly deploys multiple bigs, and rarely plays small. So he’s not getting matched up on a smaller guy he can bully around the block, and the Gators bigs are agile enough to defend him away from the rim. So it’s not surprising he struggled, but it was poor timing as a good night from Carter likely pushes Missouri over the edge.

Gates got cute with the rotation in the first half, but in the second half he found a group that really worked. But as much as that group worked, they also gave up a healthy amount of points. It’s a balancing act with this roster. Vanover and Shaw played a good amount of the second half together, and it was effective. But not enough for them to fully capitalize.

It’s probably too much to ask of a team without a conference win on the year to get one against a top 25 ranked opponent and certain NCAA Tournament team on their floor. But that’s what’s so weird about this season, they nearly did! The record is what it is, and that is why this exercise in frustration twice weekly continues. The margins for this team are thin, but the difference between being 0-for conference play and being on the bubble is largely not that much.

The transfer portal and the roster turnover and NIL and all of these things have flattened out the middle to the back of the pack that things largely come down to a few breaks. Per KenPom.com Mizzou is around 50 spots better and and average of over 4 points per 100 possession better than Vanderbilt in the SEC. But Vandy now has three SEC wins while Mizzou is still hunting for their first. Maybe it happens, maybe it doesn’t. It’s still a weird way for this season to play out.

