Study Hall: LSU 84, Mizzou 80

Surely there has never been a team like this Missouri basketball team.

Over 35 minutes of game action the Tigers outscored the Bayou Bengals 72-51. The other 5 minutes they were outscored 33-8. That’s +19 to -25... all in just a few minutes of game action.

I’m not going to spend a lot of time here. A lot of it is the same. Some is different, but we’re nearing the end and I’m sure you, like myself, are ready to just get this over with.

So I’ll just say that I was pleased with the scout, they looked prepared and had a sound plan. A lot of it worked, until LSU got energized during a lightning burst of a 14-0 run to go from 7 down to up 7. By that point it was all as if we’ve seen this pay before, Mrs. Lincoln.

Team Stats

Even in possessions minus turnovers, minus four on the offensive glass.

Mizzou coaxed the right shooting night from the LSU Tigers but sent them to the line 21 more times to the tune of 13 more points.

I see this stat-box and just think about how frustrating this has to be for the coaches. You really did nearly everything right and it still didn’t matter.

Player Stats

Your Trifecta: Sean East II, Noah Carter, Tamar Bates

On the season: Sean East II 56, Tamar Bates 36, Noah Carter 32, Nick Honor 24, Aidan Shaw 7, Connor Vanover 6, Caleb Grill 6, Anthony Robinson II 5, Trent Pierce 3, Jesus Carralero-Martin 2, Jordan Butler 1

Honestly really happy to see Noah have a good game. Carter had scored just 14 points over the last four games, and really it has felt like more of a struggle over the entire season, from a guy everyone was counting on to step into a bigger role. Carter’s a good teammate, and a big reason why the locker room hasn’t disintegrated despite the winless run in conference play. A month or a year or two years from now we won’t really think about that part of it but if Dennis Gates is going to turn this around a good portion of it is going to come from the fact that despite this incredibly tough run, he never lost the locker room, and Carter and Sean East and Nick Honor will have played a big role in that.

Speaking of East, he was so good against LSU that SEVEN TURNOVERS barely nicked his efficiency. You’re doing well when you’re running a 1.12 offensive efficiency while turning the ball over nearly 1⁄ 3 of the time.

The freshmen really had a good night, even if it was a little low key. Jordan Butler didn’t attempt any shots but he really played pretty well. They also combined for 28% of the rebounds! But holding true to form, Mizzou only got good nights from two of their top four guys. Nick Honor was bad and Tamar Bates was kinda middle of the road. So even the bonus push from Trent Pierce and Anthony Robinson didn’t matter enough.

All that’s left is the SEC Tournament and we’re into the offseason.

Sorry for this being so brief. But if it makes you feel better there isn’t a lot left to say and I’ve been working hard on a little project for you all that I think we can get excited about. Announcement coming soon. Until then, It was an eventful night for the spring sports and wrestling. We’ve got a LOT of coverage happening so tune in and click on those articles. And stay tuned in the next few days for what we all hope is an exciting new phase for RockMNation.

True Shooting Percentage (TS%): Quite simply, this calculates a player’s shooting percentage while taking into account 2FG%, 3FG%, and FT%. The formula is Total Points / 2 * (FGA + (0.475+FTA)). The 0.475 is a Free Throw modifier. KenPomeroy and other College Basketball sites typically use 0.475, while the NBA typically uses 0.44. That’s basically what TS% is. A measure of scoring efficiency based on the number of points scored over the number of possessions in which they attempted to score, more here.

Effective Field Goal Percentage (eFG%): This is similar to TS%, but takes 3-point shooting more into account. The formula is FGM + (0.5 * 3PM) / FGA

So think of TS% as scoring efficiency, and eFG% as shooting efficiency, more here.

Expected Offensive Rebounds: Measured based on the average rebounds a college basketball team gets on both the defensive and offensive end. This takes the overall number of missed shots (or shots available to be rebounded) and divides them by the number of offensive rebounds and compares them with the statistical average.

AdjGS: A take-off of the Game Score metric (definition here) accepted by a lot of basketball stat nerds. It takes points, assists, rebounds (offensive & defensive), steals, blocks, turnovers and fouls into account to determine an individual’s “score” for a given game. The “adjustment” in Adjusted Game Score is simply matching the total game scores to the total points scored in the game, thereby redistributing the game’s points scored to those who had the biggest impact on the game itself, instead of just how many balls a player put through a basket.

%Min: This is easy, it’s the percentage of minutes a player played that were available to them. That would be 40 minutes, or 45 if the game goes to overtime.

Usage%: This “estimates the % of team possessions a player consumes while on the floor” (via sports-reference.com/cbb). The usage of those possessions is determined via a formula using field goal and free throw attempts, offensive rebounds, assists and turnovers. The higher the number, the more prevalent a player is (good or bad) in a team’s offensive outcome.

Offensive Rating (ORtg): Similar to Adjusted game score, but this looks at how many points per possession a player would score if they were averaged over 100 possessions. This combined with Usage Rate gives you a sense of impact on the floor.

IndPoss: This approximates how many possessions an individual is responsible for within the team’s calculated possessions.

ShotRate%: This is the percentage of a team’s shots a player takes while on the floor.

AstRate%: Attempts to estimate the number of assists a player has on teammates made field goals when he is on the floor. The formula is basically AST / (((MinutesPlayed / (Team MP / 5)) * Team FGM) - FGM).

TORate%: Attempts to estimate the number of turnovers a player commits in their individual possessions. The formula is simple: TO / IndPoss

Floor%: Via sports-reference.com/cbb: Floor % answers the question, “When a Player uses a possession, what is the probability that his team scores at least 1 point?”. The higher the Floor%, the more frequently the team probably scores when the given player is involved.

Touches/Possession : Using field goal attempts, free throw attempts, assists and turnovers, touches attempt to estimate, “the number of times a player touched the ball in an attacking position on the floor.” Take the estimated touches and divide it by the estimated number of possessions for which a player was on the court, and you get a rough idea of how many times a player touched the ball in a given possession. For point guards, you’ll see the number in the 3-4 range. For shooting guards and wings, 2-3. For an offensively limited center, 1.30. You get the idea.

Anyway, using the Touches figure, we can estimate the percentage of time a player “in an attacking position” passes, shoots, turns the ball over, or gets fouled.

In attempting to update Study Hall, I’m moving away from Touches/Possession and moving into the Rates a little more. This is a little experimental so if there’s something you’d like to see let me know and I’ll see if there’s an easy visual way to present it.