Study Hall: Georgia 64, Mizzou 59

Our last Study Hall of the season, thankfully. It’s been a bit of a slog. If you haven’t already please read the R.I.P. Mizzou Basketball 2023-24 piece I wrote yesterday.

There still seems to be a misunderstanding about the Luck Factor I mentioned again yesterday, and I’m not sure why. As this is an analytically focused series, it’s important that we understand analytics as a starting point. There’s a reason I have many of the basics listed below on each post. When we say Missouri is an unlucky team, we aren’t implying they’re a good team. Luck is basically measured by actual record versus expected record. Variance is a key here, because variance is built into these models.

Variance is a team that shoots 33% from three point range on the season shooting 41.4% on a given night. Then on the same night, your 30% shooting team shoots 19% instead. That’s variance, and that’s considered poor luck. Expected range of results versus actual results.

We expect variance to happen. It just rarely happens to the same tune and cost the same team game after game after game. The adage “even a blind squirrel finds a nut every once in a while” is precisely what we’re talking about here with Mizzou and their luck.

Against Georgia, Mizzou looked like they were going to blind squirrel this thing and finally find the nut. With 3:38 to go Sean East II scored on a layup to cap a 6-0 run. This was the kind of late run the Tigers had never been able to find over the previous 19 games. The run put them up 7. Hopeless Mizzou fans felt an unfamiliar twinge in their side... could this be it?

LOL, no of course not! Georgia would cut it to 5 on a quick bucket. Then a Nick Honor missed jumper led to a foul on Russell Tchewa who made a free throw to cut it to four. Then the backbreaker... Noah Carter inbounded the ball and it was stolen and passed to R.J. Melendez for a quick layup. The lead was 2. That’s all it took. The goodwill of the 6-0 run gone, and momentum was back to the Bulldogs. Missouri went home. From a 7-point lead with 3:38 left, to the lights going out on the season.

Team Stats

If those three-point shooting numbers above sounded familiar : it was intended. On a night Mizzou really could have used a few extra threes, they only made four. Even with a chance to tie the game and Georgia fouling them left and right, Gates set up a great sideline play and freed Nick Honor who kicked it out quickly to Noah Carter who was open and ready to shoot. He missed, continuing a string of misses to finish the game.

The PPS here stands out in particular because Georgia didn't turn the ball over much. It's even wilder when you consider they were just 38.5% from inside the arc. The interior defense did its job!

But the Tigers also got crushed in BCI, while being terrific on the glass: leave it to this years Tigers to lose the game in expected ways while doing things during the game they rarely do like rebound and defend the rim while not taking care of the ball.

Player Stats

Your Trifecta: Connor Vanover, Tamar Bates, Nick Honor

On the season: Sean East II 56, Tamar Bates 38, Noah Carter 32, Nick Honor 25, Connor Vanover 9, Aidan Shaw 7, Caleb Grill 6, Anthony Robinson II 5, Trent Pierce 3, Jesus Carralero-Martin 2, Jordan Butler 1

If you want any more evidence of Mizzou’s poor luck* look no further than Sean East II being elite nearly all year long, and being pretty awful against Georgia. He finished the season with a 113 Offensive Rating, with 9 games under the 100 mark. This was his 4th game with a rating in the 70s, and his second-worst performance overall. If East plays like East has played for most of the year this is probably a Missouri win. Instead, he made just three shots and turned the ball over 5 times. This isn’t meant to denigrate East, after all he’s been the only guy with any level of consistency... he just picked a rotten time to have an off night.

But hey, Connor Vanover went out on a high! He’s been in and out of the lineup for a variety of reasons, but when Vanover has played he’s generally made a positive impact. Vanover is what he is, and when he’s playing hard he’s really good around the rim and clearly impacted play for Georgia to the point where their only hope of scoring was hitting threes. Which they did, unfortunately.

It was clear that Gates decided at some point in the second half to just ride with his vets. He let East, Honor, Carter, and Bates run and give it their best shot. Only Honor took a rest in the second half.

Bates was slightly passive, and none of them played an exemplary offensive game. Instead, they strung together a few buckets here and there and competed in the game. The returning three all had usage rates right around 25%, so basically with them playing as much as they were nearly three quarters of the possessions went through Honor, Carter, and East.

As I said in the RIP post, their effort is admirable but it’s also been part of the reason the team has struggled. Too much has been asked of guys who weren’t high-usage guys last season. Carter was the highest a year ago at 21%, but he also played closer to 53% of the minutes. Meanwhile, Honor was at 13%, East was at 19%. The production didn’t scale up, with the exception of East. And to reiterate, he had an off night.

That’s how you lose against Georgia. It’s how you lose a lot of games. The last 19. And 22 of the last 23. I’ve already put the dust cover on the season. So I’ll just say I’m looking forward to covering the transfer portal.

True Shooting Percentage (TS%): Quite simply, this calculates a player’s shooting percentage while taking into account 2FG%, 3FG%, and FT%. The formula is Total Points / 2 * (FGA + (0.475+FTA)). The 0.475 is a Free Throw modifier. KenPomeroy and other College Basketball sites typically use 0.475, while the NBA typically uses 0.44. That’s basically what TS% is. A measure of scoring efficiency based on the number of points scored over the number of possessions in which they attempted to score, more here.

Effective Field Goal Percentage (eFG%): This is similar to TS%, but takes 3-point shooting more into account. The formula is FGM + (0.5 * 3PM) / FGA

So think of TS% as scoring efficiency, and eFG% as shooting efficiency, more here.

Expected Offensive Rebounds: Measured based on the average rebounds a college basketball team gets on both the defensive and offensive end. This takes the overall number of missed shots (or shots available to be rebounded) and divides them by the number of offensive rebounds and compares them with the statistical average.

AdjGS: A take-off of the Game Score metric (definition here) accepted by a lot of basketball stat nerds. It takes points, assists, rebounds (offensive & defensive), steals, blocks, turnovers and fouls into account to determine an individual’s “score” for a given game. The “adjustment” in Adjusted Game Score is simply matching the total game scores to the total points scored in the game, thereby redistributing the game’s points scored to those who had the biggest impact on the game itself, instead of just how many balls a player put through a basket.

%Min: This is easy, it’s the percentage of minutes a player played that were available to them. That would be 40 minutes, or 45 if the game goes to overtime.

Usage%: This “estimates the % of team possessions a player consumes while on the floor” (via sports-reference.com/cbb). The usage of those possessions is determined via a formula using field goal and free throw attempts, offensive rebounds, assists and turnovers. The higher the number, the more prevalent a player is (good or bad) in a team’s offensive outcome.

Offensive Rating (ORtg): Similar to Adjusted game score, but this looks at how many points per possession a player would score if they were averaged over 100 possessions. This combined with Usage Rate gives you a sense of impact on the floor.

IndPoss: This approximates how many possessions an individual is responsible for within the team’s calculated possessions.

ShotRate%: This is the percentage of a team’s shots a player takes while on the floor.

AstRate%: Attempts to estimate the number of assists a player has on teammates made field goals when he is on the floor. The formula is basically AST / (((MinutesPlayed / (Team MP / 5)) * Team FGM) - FGM).

TORate%: Attempts to estimate the number of turnovers a player commits in their individual possessions. The formula is simple: TO / IndPoss

Floor%: Via sports-reference.com/cbb: Floor % answers the question, “When a Player uses a possession, what is the probability that his team scores at least 1 point?”. The higher the Floor%, the more frequently the team probably scores when the given player is involved.

Touches/Possession : Using field goal attempts, free throw attempts, assists and turnovers, touches attempt to estimate, “the number of times a player touched the ball in an attacking position on the floor.” Take the estimated touches and divide it by the estimated number of possessions for which a player was on the court, and you get a rough idea of how many times a player touched the ball in a given possession. For point guards, you’ll see the number in the 3-4 range. For shooting guards and wings, 2-3. For an offensively limited center, 1.30. You get the idea.

Anyway, using the Touches figure, we can estimate the percentage of time a player “in an attacking position” passes, shoots, turns the ball over, or gets fouled.

In attempting to update Study Hall, I’m moving away from Touches/Possession and moving into the Rates a little more. This is a little experimental so if there’s something you’d like to see let me know and I’ll see if there’s an easy visual way to present it.