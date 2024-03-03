Study Hall: Ole Miss 84, Mizzou 78

I don’t know if I’ve ever had as much of a love/hate relationship with a basketball team as I do with this one. I hate a lot about this team, their defense and rebounding. Their inability to make an outside shot. Watching Sean East play off the ball defense drives me crazy. When Aidan Shaw catches the ball without looking at the basket there’s a twitch that happens with my left eye lid. When they get back cut, or worse cut right in front of their face for an easy basket it drives me crazy.

But man I love how they just do not quit.

Virtually nothing has gone right for this team this season, and yet they show up for each game and fight and fight and fight. And yes they end up losing, and that sucks. But there really is something admirable about how no matter what the situation is, they just keep trying to get over the hump.

In that way this team really doesn’t deserve to lose every game. But then again this game isn’t really about what deserves to happen... after all Chris Beard doesn’t really deserve to be on the bench coaching college basketball this year after what happened last year but here we are.

The numbers here are going to reflect a close game, but it really came down to Ole Miss having a much bigger big run than Missouri’s big run. For the Rebels it was 22-3 in the first half. For Mizzou it was 14-3 in the second half. Strip those out and it was basically a 2 point difference in favor of the Tigers... you just don’t get to strip those out.

Team Stats

I thought Mizzou could win this game if they held Ole Miss to a poor outside shooting night, and made some of their own : alas they did not have that kind of night. I was thinking somewhere along the line of Ole Miss at 6 of 22 and Mizzou going 8 of 19. The Rebels hit 6 in the first half, and Mizzou made just 3. They ended up making just 6 while Ole Miss made 10... this team just cannot get out of their own way.

So while the script was different there was still a lot of the same happening.

Player Stats

Your Trifecta: Sean East II, Aidan Shaw, Nick Honor

On the season: Sean East II 50, Tamar Bates 34, Noah Carter 30, Nick Honor 24, Connor Vanover 6, Aidan Shaw 6, Caleb Grill 6, Anthony Robinson II 5, Trent Pierce 3, Jesus Carralero-Martin 2, Jordan Butler 1

"When you talk about All-Conference teams, I haven't coached against five guys better than Sean East this season," - Beard — Parker Gillam (@gillam_parker) March 3, 2024

It is okay to recognize Sean East has been awesome, while also saying at least some of Missouri’s issue stem from East. He’s a pretty poor defender. You can probably watch him on that end and keep track of the times where he’s responsible for giving up a cut that leads to a basket. But there’s also the whole things where he has to score all the points. And if you can figure out a way to make Sean East inefficient offensively... well let me know. The only hope is he coughs the ball up a few times. Otherwise he’s making at least half of his shots.

Tamar Bates played less than 30 minutes for the first time since the first Texas A&M game in late January. He really looked like he needed that break too. I feel like next year if you have Bates closer to 28 minutes than 38 minutes you’re probably doing something right from a roster standpoint. But it still shows his value. When Bates was on the floor he was a benefit, especially down the stretch once he has some rest.

Good night from Aidan. He really needed those last two free throws but such is Mizzou’s luck this year. Both were tapping the front rim and rolling around, just not in.

Really this was just about as good of a night offensively as you could ask... but those turnovers. When Mizzou was taking shots they were good (so was Ole Miss)! Jesus Carralero Matin played a good amount and wasn’t efficient offensively, but it was mostly because of the turnovers, otherwise he 4 assists and 3 steals.

I thought the youngsters all had good nights. Jordan Butler was a difference maker early until he got into foul trouble. Anthony Robinson continued to do his pest-like things on defense and did a good job offensively. Trent Pierce still looks rusty, but his length and rebounding helped.

But there’s just not a lot we can say about this team at this point. They changed the script and it made the game more fun and interesting. It looked like they could just wither into the night with how Ole Miss played in the first half, but they didn’t. Dennis Gates has to play his bench, and when he does it tends to go awry, but realistically he found what worked mid-game and leaned into it. Much like their coach, the Tigers never looked panicked even when the lead ballooned to 21 late in the 1st half. They just outscored Ole Miss 47-28 over the next 18 minutes... but 21 is greater than 19, and any time Mizzou needed to make a big shot to keep the pressure on they fell short. I’m pretty sure they’re shooting 0% on “they really need this” threes this year.

Up next is Auburn on Tuesday. Then at LSU on Saturday. Then the SEC Tournament. Then the transfer portal opens.

Other SEC Scores:

Tennessee (4) 81, Alabama (14) 74

Auburn (11) 78, Mississippi State 63

Kentucky (16) 111, Arkansas 102

South Carolina (18) 82, Florida (24) 76

LSU 75, Vanderbilt 61

Texas A&M 70, Georgia 56

SEC Standings

Tennessee 13-3 Alabama 12-4 South Carolina 12-4 Kentucky 11-5 Auburn 11-5 Florida 10-6 Mississippi State 8-8 LSU 8-8 Ole Miss 7-9 Texas A&M 7-9 Georgia 5-11 Arkansas 5-11 Vanderbilt 3-13 Missouri 0-15

True Shooting Percentage (TS%): Quite simply, this calculates a player’s shooting percentage while taking into account 2FG%, 3FG%, and FT%. The formula is Total Points / 2 * (FGA + (0.475+FTA)). The 0.475 is a Free Throw modifier. KenPomeroy and other College Basketball sites typically use 0.475, while the NBA typically uses 0.44. That’s basically what TS% is. A measure of scoring efficiency based on the number of points scored over the number of possessions in which they attempted to score, more here.

Effective Field Goal Percentage (eFG%): This is similar to TS%, but takes 3-point shooting more into account. The formula is FGM + (0.5 * 3PM) / FGA

So think of TS% as scoring efficiency, and eFG% as shooting efficiency, more here.

Expected Offensive Rebounds: Measured based on the average rebounds a college basketball team gets on both the defensive and offensive end. This takes the overall number of missed shots (or shots available to be rebounded) and divides them by the number of offensive rebounds and compares them with the statistical average.

AdjGS: A take-off of the Game Score metric (definition here) accepted by a lot of basketball stat nerds. It takes points, assists, rebounds (offensive & defensive), steals, blocks, turnovers and fouls into account to determine an individual’s “score” for a given game. The “adjustment” in Adjusted Game Score is simply matching the total game scores to the total points scored in the game, thereby redistributing the game’s points scored to those who had the biggest impact on the game itself, instead of just how many balls a player put through a basket.

%Min: This is easy, it’s the percentage of minutes a player played that were available to them. That would be 40 minutes, or 45 if the game goes to overtime.

Usage%: This “estimates the % of team possessions a player consumes while on the floor” (via sports-reference.com/cbb). The usage of those possessions is determined via a formula using field goal and free throw attempts, offensive rebounds, assists and turnovers. The higher the number, the more prevalent a player is (good or bad) in a team’s offensive outcome.

Offensive Rating (ORtg): Similar to Adjusted game score, but this looks at how many points per possession a player would score if they were averaged over 100 possessions. This combined with Usage Rate gives you a sense of impact on the floor.

IndPoss: This approximates how many possessions an individual is responsible for within the team’s calculated possessions.

ShotRate%: This is the percentage of a team’s shots a player takes while on the floor.

AstRate%: Attempts to estimate the number of assists a player has on teammates made field goals when he is on the floor. The formula is basically AST / (((MinutesPlayed / (Team MP / 5)) * Team FGM) - FGM).

TORate%: Attempts to estimate the number of turnovers a player commits in their individual possessions. The formula is simple: TO / IndPoss

Floor%: Via sports-reference.com/cbb: Floor % answers the question, “When a Player uses a possession, what is the probability that his team scores at least 1 point?”. The higher the Floor%, the more frequently the team probably scores when the given player is involved.

Touches/Possession : Using field goal attempts, free throw attempts, assists and turnovers, touches attempt to estimate, “the number of times a player touched the ball in an attacking position on the floor.” Take the estimated touches and divide it by the estimated number of possessions for which a player was on the court, and you get a rough idea of how many times a player touched the ball in a given possession. For point guards, you’ll see the number in the 3-4 range. For shooting guards and wings, 2-3. For an offensively limited center, 1.30. You get the idea.

Anyway, using the Touches figure, we can estimate the percentage of time a player “in an attacking position” passes, shoots, turns the ball over, or gets fouled.

In attempting to update Study Hall, I’m moving away from Touches/Possession and moving into the Rates a little more. This is a little experimental so if there’s something you’d like to see let me know and I’ll see if there’s an easy visual way to present it.