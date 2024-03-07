Study Hall: Auburn 101, Mizzou 74

Tuesday night was a bear.

On top of Mizzou losing by 27 points at home, the game began a little after 8 but didn’t hit halftime until about a quarter after 9. It didn’t wrap up until nearly 10:30. There were 64 free throw attempts, several reviews, and just anything else that could extend the game and make it longer happened. And this was a game that was largely non-competitive in the second half.

It was a tale of two halves. Auburn was +5 in point differential in the first half and +22 in the second. They were only +4 in rebounds in the 1st half, but grabbed 13 offensive rebounds thanks to shooting just 37.5% from the floor. In the second half they grabbed only one offensive rebound, but they also only missed 6 shots from the floor (and three from the FT line). Meanwhile Mizzou did about the same in the first half as they did in the second. It’s just int he first half, Auburn was bad and in the second half they were not.

Team Stats

This is where I’m happy I changed the format a bit : it’s one thing to see that Mizzou shot just 34.1% from inside the arc, it’s another to see they basically matched Auburn in attempts but made 12 fewer shots. Getting a similar percentage from three, and being better at the FT line by a bit were useless because of the disparity happening at the rim. You can thank Johni Broome for a good amount of that. He’s just a monster around the rim and his timing is exceptional.

Auburn survived in the first half on the glass: and it's just another example of this team not making up possessions through turnovers the way they did a year ago. They lost the BCI battle and had an even amount of turnovers. The rate is good offensively, less so on defense.

The pace was higher (thanks to a fair amount of fouling) despite the time it took to play the game, that favored Auburn. But Missouri giving up 1.55 points per shot attempt is a lot when they’re only forcing 11 turnovers. Which is a bit of a microcosm for the season. They’re the same as they were last year defensively, except they don’t force turnovers at the same rate.

Player Stats

Your Trifecta: Sean East II, Aidan Shaw, Tamar Bates

On the season: Sean East II 53, Tamar Bates 35, Noah Carter 30, Nick Honor 24, Aidan Shaw 7, Connor Vanover 6, Caleb Grill 6, Anthony Robinson II 5, Trent Pierce 3, Jesus Carralero-Martin 2, Jordan Butler 1

It was such a tough night offensively for everyone that Sean East could go 4-17 from the floor, scratch and claw his way to 21 points, and be far and away the leader in Adjusted GameScore. It was also such a tough night that Aidan Shaw slipped into the second spot because he made a couple shots and grabbed 9 rebounds.

Credit to Shaw here, he’s had a really strong stretch here in the last few games. He’s not really flashing much more than he has offensively, but he’s been slightly more aggressive around the rim and his rebounding rates are still very high. Going forward he’s still kind of caught in the middle of a wing and a combo forward, but if you impact play and help your team it doesn’t matter what position you play, you’ll be on the floor.

It’s getting harder and harder to write about this team. I guess it’s fortunate I’ve made it this far and still having something to say on a game to game basis. Even if a few times I’ve repeated myself.

It’s been a very tough year, and Mizzou has competed hard for much of it. Even if the margin was ugly against Auburn, there was no quit. It was just a matter of a team with 3-4 guys who were capable of being competitive in that game against a roster that routinely goes 10 deep. For years it’s felt as though Auburn was a poor matchup for Mizzou because they’re usually very athletic and Bruce Pearl plays a lot of guys who are interchangeable. Whereas for far too long Mizzou has had less athletic rosters without much depth.

At least Dennis Gates is trying to change that last part.

It was a disappointing finish to the home season. Even the Ole Miss game left you with a bit more hope. To get drubbed and be so poor offensively just let the air out of the building. But I did appreciate Dennis Gates’ comments after the game captured here by Eli Hoff, the beat writer for the Post-Dispatch:

Here's how #Mizzou coach Dennis Gates ended his last home postgame press conference of the year — with a message for fans, administration and reporters:



"I am absolutely proud of our guys. I am proud of each and every one of them. If you quote me, please quote that," he began... pic.twitter.com/3U8T3twUR8 — Eli Hoff (@byEliHoff) March 6, 2024

This has been a season gone awry in a big way, and what’s impressive is the entire locker room is still holding the rope. They’re together, they play together, and Gates is right. There is nothing for them to hold their heads about. Losing sucks. We don’t want them to lose. They don’t want to lose. But to lose as much as they have and still be that responsive to each other is something they do deserve credit for.

Maybe it’s naive, but I think that’s important. And it’s why I think Dennis Gates is going to be fine. Just get out there and make things better with a few key portal adds and let's get it right next year.

True Shooting Percentage (TS%): Quite simply, this calculates a player’s shooting percentage while taking into account 2FG%, 3FG%, and FT%. The formula is Total Points / 2 * (FGA + (0.475+FTA)). The 0.475 is a Free Throw modifier. KenPomeroy and other College Basketball sites typically use 0.475, while the NBA typically uses 0.44. That’s basically what TS% is. A measure of scoring efficiency based on the number of points scored over the number of possessions in which they attempted to score, more here.

Effective Field Goal Percentage (eFG%): This is similar to TS%, but takes 3-point shooting more into account. The formula is FGM + (0.5 * 3PM) / FGA

So think of TS% as scoring efficiency, and eFG% as shooting efficiency, more here.

Expected Offensive Rebounds: Measured based on the average rebounds a college basketball team gets on both the defensive and offensive end. This takes the overall number of missed shots (or shots available to be rebounded) and divides them by the number of offensive rebounds and compares them with the statistical average.

AdjGS: A take-off of the Game Score metric (definition here) accepted by a lot of basketball stat nerds. It takes points, assists, rebounds (offensive & defensive), steals, blocks, turnovers and fouls into account to determine an individual’s “score” for a given game. The “adjustment” in Adjusted Game Score is simply matching the total game scores to the total points scored in the game, thereby redistributing the game’s points scored to those who had the biggest impact on the game itself, instead of just how many balls a player put through a basket.

%Min: This is easy, it’s the percentage of minutes a player played that were available to them. That would be 40 minutes, or 45 if the game goes to overtime.

Usage%: This “estimates the % of team possessions a player consumes while on the floor” (via sports-reference.com/cbb). The usage of those possessions is determined via a formula using field goal and free throw attempts, offensive rebounds, assists and turnovers. The higher the number, the more prevalent a player is (good or bad) in a team’s offensive outcome.

Offensive Rating (ORtg): Similar to Adjusted game score, but this looks at how many points per possession a player would score if they were averaged over 100 possessions. This combined with Usage Rate gives you a sense of impact on the floor.

IndPoss: This approximates how many possessions an individual is responsible for within the team’s calculated possessions.

ShotRate%: This is the percentage of a team’s shots a player takes while on the floor.

AstRate%: Attempts to estimate the number of assists a player has on teammates made field goals when he is on the floor. The formula is basically AST / (((MinutesPlayed / (Team MP / 5)) * Team FGM) - FGM).

TORate%: Attempts to estimate the number of turnovers a player commits in their individual possessions. The formula is simple: TO / IndPoss

Floor%: Via sports-reference.com/cbb: Floor % answers the question, “When a Player uses a possession, what is the probability that his team scores at least 1 point?”. The higher the Floor%, the more frequently the team probably scores when the given player is involved.

Touches/Possession : Using field goal attempts, free throw attempts, assists and turnovers, touches attempt to estimate, “the number of times a player touched the ball in an attacking position on the floor.” Take the estimated touches and divide it by the estimated number of possessions for which a player was on the court, and you get a rough idea of how many times a player touched the ball in a given possession. For point guards, you’ll see the number in the 3-4 range. For shooting guards and wings, 2-3. For an offensively limited center, 1.30. You get the idea.

Anyway, using the Touches figure, we can estimate the percentage of time a player “in an attacking position” passes, shoots, turns the ball over, or gets fouled.

In attempting to update Study Hall, I’m moving away from Touches/Possession and moving into the Rates a little more. This is a little experimental so if there’s something you’d like to see let me know and I’ll see if there’s an easy visual way to present it.